Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

