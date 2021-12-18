Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $458,000 in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,271,726.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

