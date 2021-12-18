Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after purchasing an additional 848,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.