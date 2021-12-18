Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 51.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.