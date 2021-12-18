Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 84,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 556,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $94,092,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.