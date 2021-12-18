PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 2.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.89. 5,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,415,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.