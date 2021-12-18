PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 2.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.89. 5,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,415,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

