Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

