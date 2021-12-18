Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 818 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Foundation worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 99,707.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

