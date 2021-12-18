Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 42.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $613,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,224 shares of company stock worth $4,217,975. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

