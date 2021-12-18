Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CarParts.com worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, October 18th.

PRTS opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

