Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.