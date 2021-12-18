Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Farmland Partners worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $99,635. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $388.92 million, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

