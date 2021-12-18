Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 642 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $236.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.04. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.23 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.