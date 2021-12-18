Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 980 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

DAL stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.21 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

