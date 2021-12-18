ParkinGo (GOT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $528.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $528.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,846.76 or 0.99317879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.48 or 0.00950806 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

