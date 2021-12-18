Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

SLB opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

