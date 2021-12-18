Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $122,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after acquiring an additional 385,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after acquiring an additional 184,159 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

ADM opened at $65.27 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.