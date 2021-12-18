Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 119.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

