Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

