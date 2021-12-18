Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $406.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.