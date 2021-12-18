Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 631.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $406.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
