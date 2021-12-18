Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,038 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,655 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,250,000 after acquiring an additional 467,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $15,586,000.

SPTL opened at $42.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

