Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 743 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $77.05 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

