PARSIQ 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.38 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and $1.38 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.34 or 0.00398190 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010318 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.70 or 0.01353311 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.