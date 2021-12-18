Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Partner Communications has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

