Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.05 million and a P/E ratio of 17.85.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 107,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 92.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 187,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at about $80,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 17.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after buying an additional 202,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patria Investments (PAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.