Patrick Lin Acquires 3,000 Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) insider Patrick Lin acquired 3,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Patrick Lin acquired 3,500 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.

PCSA stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.