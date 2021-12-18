Patron Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

