Patron Partners LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7,131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.82 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $19.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.