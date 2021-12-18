Patron Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,502,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 232,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $214.62 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.