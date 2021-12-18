Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 201,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

