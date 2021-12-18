PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of AGNC opened at $14.99 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

