PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,552 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,250,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.