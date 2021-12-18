PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $235.28 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.84.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

