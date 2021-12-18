PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $333.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $928.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.35. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

