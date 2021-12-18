PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Down 26.4% in November

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 720,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $8.96 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.47.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

