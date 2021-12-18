Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Increased to GBX 625 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 570 ($7.53) to GBX 625 ($8.26) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.29) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.72) to GBX 585 ($7.73) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson to a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.80) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 701.67 ($9.27).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 604 ($7.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($12.01). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 622.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 735.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

