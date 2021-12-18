Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.31) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -38.7%.

Pegasystems stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,431 shares of company stock valued at $280,975 over the last ninety days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pegasystems stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

