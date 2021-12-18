Peony Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Peony has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $25.29 million and approximately $65,320.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 73,704,702 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

