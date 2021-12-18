Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Tops $0.0122

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $914.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.77 or 0.08362804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.69 or 0.99978711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

