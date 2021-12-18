Permission Coin Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $24.23 million and approximately $253,156.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.75 or 0.08365771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,552.61 or 1.00173267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,415,917,887 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

