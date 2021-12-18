Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($201.12) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($270.79) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($220.22) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($258.43) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €211.92 ($238.11).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €209.50 ($235.39) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($120.51) and a one year high of €136.25 ($153.09). The company’s fifty day moving average is €204.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €191.05.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

