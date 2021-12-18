Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.94).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of LON PETS traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 456 ($6.03). 876,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,114. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.60 ($4.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 472.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 797.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.