PHX Minerals Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PHX Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $421,185. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 54,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.