Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $53.46 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.