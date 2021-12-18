PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 38.9% in November

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE PNI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 20,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,473. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
