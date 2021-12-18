Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09.

