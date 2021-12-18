Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.