Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $90.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.