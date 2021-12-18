Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,472 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 66,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

