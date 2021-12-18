Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 33.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

